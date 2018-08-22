Quiz raises nearly £500 for charity

Local charity Homecall held a Summer Afternoon Quiz at The Cooden Beach Sports and Social Club on Tuesday, August 21.

A great afternoon of fun was enjoyed by a record number of 64 people who joined in. Chris Cox began the afternoon by asking a wide range of questions with new topics and categories set to test every ability.

Leah Norman Homecall’s scheme manager says Chris was well supported by her team of markers and scorers. “They did a sterling job checking the quiz papers,” she said. “Afternoon tea with delicious homemade cakes were served during the interval giving everyone a chance to refresh their brain cells for the final rounds of questions. The popular raffle, with many generous donations of prizes, helped raise additional funds. The total sum raised including the raffle was £490. I thank Chris for her hard work which provided everyone with such a delightful afternoon. A big thank you also to our excellent team of volunteers who worked so hard behind the scenes to provide a delicious afternoon tea and to those who came and enjoyed the afternoon quiz; your support enables us to continue to help Blind and Partially Sighted People living in and around the Bexhill area.”

For information on Homecall and its services call 01424 717795, email leah.homecall@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/homecallbexhill