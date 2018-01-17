Rail firm to provide better user support

Govia Thameslink Railway is introducing sets of innovative rail travel access aids to support passengers who need help with communication, such as those who are hard of hearing or have language or learning difficulties.

The cards will be available on Southern services which run along the coast from Hastings and Bexhill.

The Travel Support Card is for passengers to carry and show to rail staff when they travel.

The card has a “How you can help me” space to be filled in by the passenger – or by a carer or station staff – to explain the support they need, and further spaces for journey details and emergency contacts.

People who take regular journeys can keep the card to use every trip, or a new card for each journey can be picked up from any staffed station.

The Accessibility Communication Guide, the second aid, is a pictorial guide that makes it easier for GTR customer service staff and passengers with communications support needs to understand each other.

Customers can simply point to photographs or pictograms to explain what help they need: getting onto their train, catching a bus or taxi outside the station, finding a toilet or a public phone.

Antony Merlyn, GTR’s Accessibility Manager said: “Giving all of our passengers the confidence to access our network is a key focus for us at GTR.

“The Communication Guide and Travel Support Card, alongside other established support, are all designed to make it easier for passengers to communicate with our front line teams, and to enable our staff to tailor assistance to their specific need.”

GTR already issues Priority Seating cards and ‘Baby on Board’ badges to help the passengers most in need to secure a seat.

These are available from each GTR web site and at: Southern: Your journey > Accessibility > Priority seat card.

