Rail services between Sussex and London disrupted after earlier trespassing incident

Rail services between Sussex and London may be delayed or cancelled due to an earlier trespassing incident at East Croydon, according to Southern Rail.

All lines have now reopened following a trespassing incident on the railway at East Croydon this afternoon, a spokesman said.

However train services running through the station may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes.

The disruption is expected to last until 8pm.

The Southern Rail spokesman said: “An earlier trespass incident at East Croydon meant that trains running through the station had to run at a reduced speed in the interest of safety.

“Network Rail response staff have attended and trains are now able to run as normal, however delays and congestion have occurred on some services.

“East Croydon is one of the busiest parts of the network, and as a result of this earlier issue, services are becoming further delayed in queues whilst awaiting available platforms at the station.”

