Rain comes down but marbles roll on at Battle

A heavy downpour failed to dampen the spirits of those taking part in the traditional Good Friday Marbles Tournament at Battle.

Contestants defied the weather and brightened up the day with some colourful and crazy costumes as they took to the Abbey Green.

Battle Marbles 2018. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-180331-093912001

The popular annual event also included a children’s Easter Bonnet Parade and a scramble for 1,000 marbles.

Costume themes included ‘Suffragettes’ by Battle Baptists, ‘Abba Ladies’ by the Abbey Hotel and ‘Sea Creatures’, by The Bull.

The Battle Marbles Club Cup for Women was won by Battle Darts Ladies, with Battle Cricket Club ladies coming runners up.

The Battle Marbles Club Cup for Men was won by Battle Cricket Club with the Doddery Vikings coming runners up.

Battle Marbles 2018. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-180331-093653001

The James Woodhams memorial Cup for highest scoring lady went to Tanya Honeysett, of Battle Darts Ladies, while the Pelham Wait Memorial Shield for highest scoring man was won by Dave Hoad, from Big Green Cardigan.

Battle Cricket Club men won the Dave Cusack Cup for being overall champions and Battle Men won the Bert Gobels Challenge Cup for the men v women match.

In the Fancy Dress competitions, the Battle Marbles Shield for Best Dressed Ladies Team went to Battle Cricket Club, for their Beatrix potter theme, with Scarletts coming runners up for ‘Jurassic World’. The Jack Wait Shield for Best Dressed Mens team was won by Battle Chamber for ‘Battle Rocks’, with Battel Bonfire Boyes coming runners up.

The event was sponsored by Battle Muffins.

Battle Marbles 2018. Photo by Frank Copper.

