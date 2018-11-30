Rain predicted for St Leonards Frost Fair event

The weather is not looking good for the big Frost Fair event in St Leonards on Saturday.

A downpour is predicted for the start of the event at 10am, but the weather looks to be clearing up later and conditions look set to be better for the start of the colourful parade, which leaves Christchurch, London Road, at 1pm.

The popular free family event brings together drum and dance troupes, food stalls, circus artists and spectacularly dressed characters including Jack Frost, the Snow Queen, Krampus Wild Men, as well as a host of figures from literature, mythology and folklore.

The Frost Fair Market will be held in Kings Road from 10am-5pm and there will be entertainment on the Market Stage, near Warrior Square Station, from 12 noon, including Border Morris dancing from Winter Warmers. Browse over 40 stalls selling gifts and artisan goods, from cakes to stoneware and vintage

There is a Frost Fair Flea Market taking place at the Isabel Blackman Centre, South Street, from 11am - 5pm.

The Frost Parade sets off from Christ Church at 1pm, returning to Kings Road.

It follows a route down London Road to the seafront and then to Warrior Square, returning via Warrior Gardens.

Warrior Square is a good spot for spectators to view the procession as it passes.

The day culminates in the switching on of the beautiful St Leonards Christmas Lights at 5pm.

The event is organised by Sussex Concepts and sponsored by Hastings Borough Council.

Look out for the Hollington Tipteerers on Saturday evening, when they take their traditional Sussex Mummers Play around the pubs of Hastings Old Town.

