Rare discovery of seahorse on Bexhill beach

Two local children made the rarer discovery of a seahorse on Bexhill Beach.

Mum Vicky Ballinger said: “My children Aida, 5 and Immy, 3 found it last Thursday.

Seahorse 1 SUS-181104-093438001

Although it had sadly already died, My 3 year old, Immy, picked it up and returned it to the sea in the hope she could save it. I have never before seen a seahorse on the beach here and did not realise they even inhabited the area.”

There are two species of seahorse in UK waters: the short snouted and long snouted. They can both grow to a maximum length (or height) of around 15cm and live in shallow, inshore waters amongst seaweeds and seagrass which they cling to with their tails.

The IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature) does not have enough data on seahorse numbers to make an accurate assessment of their numbers.

Seahorses are a protected species in UK waters.