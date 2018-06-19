Rare very high UV levels forecast for Sussex at the weekend

Warmer weather is set to return to Sussex by the weekend - and there’s a warning that the UV index could hit rare ‘very high’ levels.

The UV levels go from one to 11 and currently the Met Office forecast is that on Sunday (June 23) across most of Sussex it will be eight (very high).

The Met Office says: “The UV index does not exceed eight in the UK (8 is rare; 7 may occur on exceptional days, mostly in the two weeks towards the end of June).

“Indices of 9 and 10 are common in the Mediterranean area.”

By Sunday temperatures will be in the mid 20s degC and a degree or two cooler on the coast.

However, the outlook for the rest of the month is: “Sunday and Monday will both be largely fine and dry days across much of the UK, with plenty of warm sunshine in store.

“During the last week of the month dry, fine and very warm, sometimes hot, weather is expected to continue in southern and central parts and this fine, settled weather is also expected for much of the week.

The longer range forecast is: “Early indications are that the first half of the month may well bring a good deal of dry and settled weather for many areas across the UK.

“In southern and eastern parts temperatures are expected to be warm, and sometimes very warm.”

