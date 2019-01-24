Readers' pictures

You've been sending us your photographs of sunsets and blood moons over the past week.
Thursday 24 January 2019 07:51
You can send your pictures to us at
hastings.observer@jpimedia.co.uk, bexhill.observer@jpimedia.co.uk, or rye.battle@jpimedia.co.uk
Please ensure ensure photographs are clear, in focus, a minimum of 750KB in size, and that you have permission for them to be published by us.
1. Hastings Harbour Arm
A stunning sunrise on Thursday 17th January at Hastings Harbour Arm. Photo taken by Peter Norman
Peter Norman
ugc
2. View from East Hill
At the top of the East Hill in a cold biting wind I was tempted to take the attached photo on Thursday evening just after sunset showing car lights with our pier in the background. Photo by Ian Matthews
Ian Matthews
ugc
3. Sunrise over Ravenside
Sunrise over Ravenside 19/01/19. Scout's honour, no red filter or post processing.'Trevor Thomas
Trevor Thomas
ugc
4. Sunrise over Ravenside
Sunrise over Ravenside 19/01/19. Scout's honour, no red filter or post processing.'Trevor Thomas
Trevor Thomas
ugc
View more