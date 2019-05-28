Recycling rates in Rother revealed

Rother is one of 27 local authorities in the south east which is already exceeding the government’s household waste recycling target.

Rother has a recycling rate of 50.2 per cent – just above the government target of 50 per cent for 2020, according to the DEFRA figures compiled by waste company InSinkErator.

The area ranks 24th out of the 67 local authorities in the south east region in terms of its recycling rates.

A Rother District Council spokesman said it was ‘really pleased’ to have boosted its rates.

The spokesman said: “Since moving to a system where different types of recycling can be put in the same bin, we’ve seen recycling rates increase from 43 per cent in 2014 to over 50 per cent today.

“We’re really pleased that with residents help we’ve been able to boost our recycling rates and will continue to strive to ensure they are as high as possible under our new waste contract which begins at the end of June.

“We would encourage residents to play their part to help the environment by recycling as much of their waste as possible, through their doorstep bin collections or by using our recycling points or county council household waste and recycling sites.”

Meanwhile neighbouring Hastings is the 11th worst area in the region for recycling, ranking 57 out of 67 local authorities, according to the DEFRA figures.

The worst performing area in the south east is Gosport – which has a recycling rate of just 23 per cent.

See an interactive map of the data here.

SEE MORE: See amazing pictures of dogs in assault course action at Bexhill show

Cyclist dies in collision on Combe Valley Way, Bexhill

Farage’s Brexit Party receives almost half of votes in Rother at European election