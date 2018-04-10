Red Arrows coming to Hastings

The Red Arrows will be returning to the skies over Hastings and St Leonards this summer.

The weekend of Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22 will see the Royal Air Force (RAF) displaying in 1066 Country once again.

The Red Arrows display in 2012. Picture by Tony Coombes Photography

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be displaying the Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane on both days.

The Red Arrows will display on the Saturday.

The last time they visited 1066 Country was in 2012 and were a highlight during that year’s Pirate Day festivities.

Thousands of visitors and residents watched in awe as the Red Arrows performed a spectacular display.

For this year, the organising team led by Roger Crouch, who served with the RAF, has already had site safety meetings with Red 10.

This July’s display will be over the sea between the Harbour Arm and Hastings Pier.

Roger said: “After the huge success of the Red Arrows display in 2012 we are delighted to see them back in Hastings and St Leonards again.

“The displays although centred on St Mary in the Castle, will extend for miles either side so all can see.”