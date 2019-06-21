Refurbishments ‘still ongoing’ at Hastings Custody centre

Police have confirmed that refurbishments are still ongoing at Hastings Custody centre, which was closed in October 2017.

It is anticipated that the centre will reopen in late summer, according to police.

The custody centre was closed due to it not being compliant with current health and safety standards, a spokesman confirmed in March last year.

Crucial work taking place as part of the refurbishments include a new front to the centre, a new bridge area where all detainees are booked in, a complete overhaul of the CCTV, and a new fire escape route which would lead into the police car park, the spokesman said.

While refurbishment was underway, measures to reduce the impact of operational policing were put in place and a van was deployed to transport prisoners from Hastings and Rother district to the custody centre at Hammonds Drive at Eastbourne, added the spokesman.

Officers have continued to arrest as usual.

The custody centre was last refurbished in 1999, according to police.

