Remarkable 104 year old says key to long life is gin and tonic

A woman who spent much of her life in Bexhill has reached the grand age of 104.

Pauline Dunhill, who is now a resident at Care South’s Sussexdown care home in Storrington, celebrated her 104th birthday last week.

Born on January 31, 1914, in Vancouver, Canada, Pauline came to the UK when she was just six months old, where she lived in London throughout World War I. She also spent time living in India as her father served in the Hazara Mountain Battery.

Pauline met her husband, Dennis Dunhill, on a riding holiday in Sussex and they married in 1936. The couple moved to Bexhill, where they lived for 78 years. Dennis and Pauline went on to have three children, Veronica in 1937, Angela in 1939 and Richard in 1945. She has a large family, with eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, who visit her regularly at the home. Pauline’s hobbies included horse riding and bridge.

Pauline moved to Care South’s Sussexdown care home in September 2014, aged 100 years and 6 months. She celebrated her momentous 104th birthday surrounded by family, friends and fellow residents, who certainly made sure her big day was a special one, with a surprise party arranged at the home. She enjoyed a glass of champagne, while a harpist played Happy Birthday.

Pauline puts the key to her long life down to a gin and tonic enjoyed every evening!

Pauline has seen much change over the last 100 years, including two World Wars, the Great Depression of the 1930s, the moon landings and space race, as well as a number of inventions, such as the PC, aeroplane, antibiotics, TV and the advent of the Internet.

Heather Rogers, home manager at Sussexdown, said: “Turning 104 is a remarkable feat and we were delighted to help Pauline mark her special day. She is a wonderful character, with a great sense of humour and strong personality. She has certainly lived life to the full and we all enjoy hearing the stories she has to tell.”