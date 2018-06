Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision on the A259 this morning (June 7).

Sussex Police were called to the scene at around 8.20am after reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcyclist near to the Green Lane junction,.

Police say injuries are believed to be serious and paramedics are on the scene.

According to AA Traffic News, the A259 is currently closed in both directions as a result of the collision, with major delays and queuing traffic.