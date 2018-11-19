Robertsbridge brings local bonfire season to a close with a bang

Bonfire celebrations at Robertsbridge brought the local bonfire season to a rousing close on Saturday.

A dry but cold evening brought out good crowds to watch the torchlit procession down the High Street before gathering at the fire-site to watch the lighting of the bonfire and a spectacular fireworks display.

Robertsbridge Bonfire 2018. Photo by Frank Copper.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society’s famous Roman Centurians were part of the procession.

Bonfire Societies from across Sussex attended the event, including societies from Hastings, Battle, Staplecross, Rye and Icklesham.

