Rockin’ in the rain at music picnic

Organisers of the Rotary Club of Senlac’s ‘Music by the Lake’ dubbed this year’s event ‘Rockin’ in the Rain’ as the appalling weather conditions did not dampen the spirits of those who attended.

The annual outdoor music picnic took place in Rotarian Pat Connor’s stunning garden in Westfield Lane, St Leonards last Sunday, (August 26).

Organiser of the day, Rotarian Marcia Bryant, says she was delighted and amazed by the support.

“Despite appalling weather the event raised around £1,000 for the Friends of Fia and other local good causes,” she said.

“This year the theme was changed from Jazz to 60’s, 70’s and 80’s music and became ‘Music by the Lake’, although it may have been more appropriate to call it ‘Rockin’ in the Rain’! As the audience arrived so did the rain which gradually increased in intensity throughout the afternoon.”

The weather didn’t put off the brave and hardy crowd who enjoyed music performed by local group The Rockitmen who were well supported by the up and coming Hannah Brown and Gabriella Hill. However, the rain eventually won the day and the music stopped with just over an hour to go.

Marcia said unfortunately the success of the day was marred when strong evening winds developed after the event destroying a number of Senlac Rotary’s gazebos, adding:

“It was a great relief that the event went ahead.

“I can’t thank enough the people who braved the weather and supported the day.

“They all enjoyed themselves and to have raised a £1,000 in such conditions was amazing.

“I’m just so sad and gutted about the damage to our gazebos.”

There will be another ‘Music by the Lake’ picnic next year at Westfield Lane on August Bank Holiday Sunday (August 25) and the Rockitmen will once again be the main attraction.

The Rotary Club of Senlac draws members from and serves Bexhill, Hastings, Battle and Rother areas.

The Club meets on Wednesday evenings normally at the Cooden Beach Hotel,

To find out more about Rotary and membership contact the Senlac Rotary executive secretary on (01424) 272012 or visit the web-site at: www.senlacrotary.org

