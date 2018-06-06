Roll out Bexhill’s lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer

The Royal British Legion Poppy Home Mais House Summer Fete was deemed a great success, drawing a large crowd of visitors and raising a wad of cash for the charity.

The annual event, held under glorious blue skies on Saturday, June 2, had plenty to keep visitors, residents and staff entertained and refreshed. Resident Jack Seabrook says it was a memorable day. “The weather was perfect,” he said. “The Royal British Legion Little Common band played some stirring music and many stalls were selling donated items from the public.

“We raised over £1,100 for our amenities fund and were also given a large cheque for £15,943.75p by The Royal British Legion Sussex County Chairman Arthur Merrick.

“Residents and staff at Mais House thank The Royal British Legion Little Common band, East Grinstead Royal British Legion Branch, Bexhill Lions, Bizzy Fingers and everyone who helped make our annual summer fete so successful.”

Bexhill Lions Club President Clare Kersley said the Lions were delighted to help at the fete again, adding: “It is a fun day for such a good cause and our games proved a great hit, not only with children, but also parents, war veterans and the Mayor.”

Bexhill Town Mayor Councillor Abul Azad says it was a privilege to be invited to the fete. “Mais House have demonstrated great teamwork in organising and conducting the event,” he said. “The afternoon was full of fun, entertainment and good food. It was very nice to interact with the residents and the Royal British Legion Sussex County Chairman. I wish the organisation good luck and great success for many years to come.”