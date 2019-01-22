Romantics in Hastings and Bexhill can show a little love while supporting the British Heart Foundation

The British Heart Foundation is urging local residents to pen a message of love to their nearest and dearest this January, by purchasing one of its Love Notes just in time for Valentine’s Day.

From a Shakespearean style sonnet to a simple emoji, the public can head into one of the British Heart Foundation’s charity clothing shops in Hastings or Bexhill and pick up a love note for just £1 (small) or £2 (large) before writing a heartfelt note to a loved one.

The messages will then be displayed in the store window until the 15th February.

While some may want to declare their undying love to their partner or someone they’ve got their eye on, others might choose to remember loved ones who they’ve lost to conditions like heart and circulatory disease.

Customers can also take a picture with their Love Note and share it with the BHF on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – using the hashtag #BHFLoveNote.

More than 940,000 people in the South East are living with heart and circulatory conditions, including those who have survived heart attacks and strokes.

All money raised from the sales of Love Notes will go towards the BHF’s vital research into heart and circulatory disease and to help beat the heart break of those affected.

Last year the British Heart Foundation’s Love Notes campaign broke a world record for the longest chain of paper hearts - with a total of 17,938 notes. The record-holding chain measured almost 1.5 miles long, the equivalent to 25 football pitches.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, Retail Director for The British Heart Foundation said: ‘While we might be tempted to splash out on gifts and trinkets for Valentine’s Day, there’s nothing more romantic than simply telling someone how you feel.

“Since Love Notes launched in 2003, it has helped to raise £4.3 million for research into heart disease. By dedicating a Love Note to a special someone – whether that’s a partner, a parent or a friend – you’ll be helping the BHF continue to beat heartbreak forever.”

Each year, BHF shops raise around £30 million to help fund life-saving research. Visit www.bhf.org.uk.

