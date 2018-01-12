Rotary boost for Bexhill Burners BMX Club as they seek to expand

Sidley based Bexhill Burners have had a welcome start to the new year after receiving a cheque for £400 from Bexhill Rotary Club to assist with their development plans.

Bexhill Rotary President Paul Frostick and Rotarian John Cooper, Chair of the Community Fundraising Committee, made the welcome donation after attending a regular meeting at Bexhill Burners BMX Track at Canada Way, Sidley.

The track first opened in 1983/1984 but took on a new lease of life in 2 014 with regular weekly coaching sessions for local youngsters.

In 2016 with a grant of £5000 from Heart of Sidley and £400 raised by the club the track was re-surfaced and is now all weather and used throughout the year .

The track is unique to Sussex and attracts riders from all over the country with between 40 to 60 users throughout the day at weekends and holidays .

The JUMPCLUB team have four weekly coaching sessions which run at peak capacity with waiting lists .

In addition, in association with the indoor Source Park in Hastings skate coaches have been delivering weekly coaching sessions at the Source.

Members of the Club compete at different levels all over the country.

In 2016 the JUMPCLUB won the Kent Team Championship beating 9 other teams. One of the adult riders was ranked 5th in the world; another is 3rd nationally and a ten year old was ranked 8th last year and 6th in the Southern region.

The Club have big plans for the future including a refurbished track a concrete skate park and other facilities.

Rotary President Paul Frostick said: “I really enjoyed coming down to the track and seeing so many local youngsters having such a good time.

“Rotary is only too delighted to help the BMX Club carry on the good work they are doing .”

For further information about Bexhill Rotary Club please see their Facebook page or contact their website at www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=696.

The Bexhill Burners track is open to the public and is well used by people of all ages.

Training sessions take place on Saturday mornings, with beginners at 9.30am.

Fore more information on Bexhill Burners visit their Facebook page.

