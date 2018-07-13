Rotary Club member helps pupils to build a fantastic working car

Children at King Offa Academy have been given another opportunity to develop their skills thanks to Bexhill Rotary Club.

Vernon Findlay from the club has just finished building a kit car with a group of pupils.

Bexhill Rotary Club supports children at local primary schools by encouraging members and others to become Reading Partners. This valuable service to help children improve their reading ability has been operating for more than 15 years and there are currently around 20 readers who visit eight schools.

Vernon was one of the Rotarians who supported this activity. At the end of the Summer Term in 2014, a teacher identified that Vernon had many additional skills and since then, rather than assisting with reading, he has been helping pupils build electric powered kit cars.

The fourth car has now been completed by a group of three pupils.

It was road tested in the playground and achieved a speed of nearly 10mph. Apart from having fun, the children have worked together in a team, safely using many different tools and developed their practical skills as well as learning from their mistakes in the process.

Headteacher, James Freeston and Deputy Head, Ryan Laker both took an active interest in the progress of the build, including taking a test drive. Mr Freeston said: “We are extremely grateful for the support from Bexhill Rotary Club and will be asking Vernon to help build a fifth car at the start of the next school year.”

Vernon said: “King Offa Academy is such a welcoming place to be. The children are given many different ways to learn and the staff work together as a team.

“From the start of the project the children have been extremely pleased to be part of the group and have taken a real interest in the practical problem solving aspects of the task. I hope some of them will continue to develop those skills as the country is certainly in need of more technicians and engineers.”

For more information about Bexhill Rotary Club, just click ‘contact us’ on the website www.bexhill.rotaryweb.org. Select ‘General Enquiries’ and send a message or call Secretary John Cooper on 01424 212634.