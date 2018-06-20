Rotary Club provide Sidley pupils with great day out

Bexhill Rotary Club took a party of 29 children from year 5 at All Saints Sidley for a Kids Out Day to Knockhatch Adventure Park near Hailsham.

Kids Out is a national charity which helps provide children with fresh experiences.

The children had an amazing time meeting a host of animals including meercats, antelopes and wallabies as well as exotic birds.

They also enjoyed all the physical activities on offer including zipping on a zip wire.

Particularly interesting for some were petting sessions with a snake a tarantula and an owl.

President of Bexhill Rotary Paul Frostick and organiser Roger Batey hosted the children and accompanying staff and parents.

Paul said: “I was delighted to see so many smiling faces at the end of a full and entertaining day for the children.

”It was a great opportunity for Rotary to give something back to the community by using some of the funds raised locally.”

