Rotary Club supports local charity

The Rotary Club of St Leonards-on-Sea came together to make donations to good local causes and enjoy an evening of acoustic folk music when the club held its President’s Night at the Highwoods Golf Club in Bexhill.

Members and their guests, joined forces with the Bexhill Rotary President Paul Frostick), Battle Rotary President David Daniels, and the President Elect of Senlac Rotary Club, David Miles, along with their Partners, on Saturday June 16 to celebrate President Fran Craig`s Presidential Dinner.

Presidents Night 1 SUS-180625-091223001

St Leonards based charity The Fellowship of St Nicholas had been selected by the President as the charity for her year, with the chosen project within the Fellowship being The Full of Beans campaign

President Fran had great pleasure in presenting Development Director at the Fellowship, Stephanie Edmunds, with a cheque for the sum of £2,000, which would be used to purchase much needed fridge, freezers and kitchen equipment for use by the children the charity supports.

The excellent entertainment for the evening was provided by local acoustic folk group, Titus, who were extremely well received and thoroughly enjoyed by everyone.

St Leonards Rotary Club received its charter in 1963. It has a mixed gender membership of approximately twenty five Rotarians.

It has organised the Cycle Challenge Bike ride every year since 1988 and in that time has raised thousands of pounds for charity, mainly supporting St Michael’s Hospice and the RNLI. Visit www.stleonardsrotary.org.

