Rotary holds Charity Golf Day to raise funds for the Air Ambulance

A recent Charity Golf Day at Cooden Beach Golf Club raised around £7,000 for Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance and other charities supported by Bexhill Rotary.

The Golf Day, organised by Bexhill Rotary Club, saw 19 teams taking part with a total of 76 golfers on the course .

Entertainment at the aftermatch dinner was provided by Oi Oi Comedy with compere Jim Grant hosting the evening and comedian Richard Moreton cracking the jokes.

Organiser Cara Grant, who also played in one of the competing teams, would like to thank all those who took part as well as the 21 sponsors and all those who donated auction prizes for helping to raise such an impressive total.

On the par 3 16th hole there was a “Beat the Pro” competition and 5 players managed to beat pro Paul Nessling who sportingly accepted the challenge .

Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Trust provides a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service responding to patients who have suffered trauma or serious medical emergencies.

They operate 24 hours a day. When necessary, medical crews can provide highly specialist care at the scene; they are able to anaesthetise, perform surgery and give blood transfusions to patients. Following treatment, they can airlift patients directly to the hospital.

The charity, which dates back to 1989, relies, almost entirely on donations and fund raising.

For more information visit their website at www.kssairambulance.org.uk.

