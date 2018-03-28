Runners raise £1,525 for charity

A local group of runners raised hundreds of pounds for a local charity when they ran the Hastings Half Marathon on Sunday, March, 18.

The team, consisting of six staff and family members from the Education Futures Trust (EFT) charity completed the challenging 13.1 mile course in admirable times ranging from 2:01 hours to 2:15 hours.

William Peters and Claire O'Neill with EFT's Teresa Paterson at the Hastings Half Marathon 2018 SUS-180328-132834001

The group raised a whopping £1,525 which will enable the charity to purchase vital equipment for activities and fund courses for local children and adults who are suffering from significant mental health issues.

Tracey Kane, EFT Administrator says she was thrilled to be able to complete the challenge. “It’s been a great achievement to run the Half Marathon for EFT,” she said. “I’m very proud to contribute to our work with the local community.”

EFT Volunteer Coordinator Rae Edwards also took the challenge, he said: “It has been great to get involved in raising funds to help EFT. After seeing the staff struggle with resource budgets, it’s been great to be able to help towards this.”

EFT does not receive any funding other than those raised themselves. All fundraising activity is crucial for the charity to be able to continue to provide support for some of the most vulnerable children and adults in the area.

The aim of the Education Futures Trust is to improve the life-chances of children, families and those living in Hastings, St Leonards, Rye and the surrounding area.

For more information on EFT visit: www.educationfuturestrust.org / Facebook: Education Futures Trust