Rye Pottery makes limited edition Royal Wedding mugs

Rye Pottery is maintaining its long tradition of marking Royal occasions by releasing a Royal Wedding mug.

Tabby Cole said: “As official suppliers to many Royal occasions, including the wedding of Charles and Diana, we have a huge number of local customers who have been building their Rye Pottery Royal collections since the 1960s.

“We have produced a limited edition run of our traditional hand-made commemorative tankards in soft cobalt blue on white, the first Royal piece designed exclusively by Josh Cole.”

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer Series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)