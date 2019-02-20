Sales From the Crypt; a ‘weird and wonderful’ shop in Hastings

An inspirational local resident, who a few years ago was out of work and receiving treatment for mental illness, has turned her life around and opened a ‘weird and wonderful’ shop in Hastings.

Rebecca (Beki) Mann opened Sales from the Crypt in Queens Arcade just before Halloween last year. The name for the shop was inspired by the TV series Tales From The Crypt and has a comic/horror theme.

Some of Rebecca Mann's 'weird and wonderful' items available in Sales From The Crypt SUS-190219-115522001

Rebecca sells an array of items including jewellery that she has recycled into her individual style, crystals, dragons, and incense and says it’s been quite a journey to get where she is today. “I’d had breakdown after breakdown,” she said.

“Aged 37 I was out of work, receiving treatment for mental illness, and couldn’t get a job in mainstream employment.

“I started buying old jewellery from charity shops to break up and remake as a hobby.

“In June 2014 my mum took me to a table sale at a church hall to sell my items. I was encouraged that people were buying my wares.”

Craft fairs, outdoor markets and local festivals including Pirate Day, followed and in 2017, Rebecca added gemstones and incense to her stall.

She said: “All the while I was supported through the Department for Work and Pensions Therapeutic Earnings Scheme.

“When we realised we were in a position to take on a shop, Universal Credit were confident enough in my plans to support me through my start up period.

“The support I’ve had from family and friends has been invaluable.

“We now have our own little ‘emporium’ in Queens Arcade.

“It is full of weird and wonderful items.

“Thanks to my loyal customer base we are happy and confident that we have a very exciting future ahead.”