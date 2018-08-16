Salon raises funds to help warm up homeless people

A St Leonards hair and beauty salon has been raising funds for a charity which helps homeless people in Hastings and Rother.

Laura Richards and her business partner Lesley Harding opened a donation pod at Creations Hair and Beauty Fernside Avenue salon

Laura said: “We have had all our clients and staff bringing in donations for Warming Up the Homeless as one of our lovely clients Iris Batty has just recently won fundraiser of the year and we wanted to show our support

“To date Iris has collected bags upon bags of donations for a local wonderful cause.

“We would like to thank everyone including staff for all their lovely amazing generosity.

Warming Up the Homeless was launched in 2015 During November 2015 when a small group of friends, aware of the increasing homeless problem, decided to try and make the lives of people sleeping rough a little more bearable.

With the help of local bands, a venue and some volunteers, they hosted a fundraising gig which raised enough money to purchase blankets, sleeping bags, warm clothing, flasks, food and trollies to transport it around the streets.

The first distribution rounds were set up in Hastings and it was a great success.

A Facebook page was set up and the response was phenomenal. Within a couple of months their distribution teams grew, allowing them to spread to neighbouring towns such as Bexhill.

They are forging links with local agencies and charities so they can increase their distribution.

For more information on the charity visit www.warmingupthehomeless.org.uk.