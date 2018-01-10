Santa Paws appeal gets a boost from local shoppers

Shoppers and colleagues at Pets At Home, Bexhill helped raise £8,997 for the annual Support Adoption For Pets ‘Santa Paws’ appeal.

Money raised will provide over 17,994 dinners for homeless pets in K-9 Rescue Remedy Support Group and Support Adoption For Pets. Throughout December, customers shopping Pets At Home stores were encouraged to donate 50p to help provide a Christmas dinner for pets spending Christmas in a rescue centre.

Support Adoption For Pets Fundraising Manager, Amy Wilson said: “It’s amazing that so many people were able to come together and make Christmas special by donating a dinner for those pets without a loving forever home. We thank the shoppers at Pets at Home, Bexhill who made a donation.” www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk