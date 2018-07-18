Saturday’s the day that the Teddy Bears have their picnic

A host of farmyard friends will be descending on Hastings Castle as part of a Teddy Bear’s Picnic next Saturday (July 28) and all are invited to join in the fun!

The event, which takes place 10-3pm, is a chance for visitors to enjoy their own Teddy Bear’s Picnic along with a range a other activities provided by the team at the Castle at no extra cost.

A Petting Zoo will be part of the fun at the Teddy Bear's Picnic SUS-180718-141011001

The mobile mini farm from The Reindeer Centre will give the opportunity to get up close and personal with goats, lambs, ducklings and rabbits between 10-2pm.

As part of the fun, children are encouraged to bring their favourite teddy bear and reading book to enjoy story time with the Castle team.

Parents are invited to take along a picnic and blanket and any additional games or activities for their children.

A balloon artist from Mr Bean Entertainments will be on hand making a variety of balloon designs.

There will also be face painting, pinatas, arts and crafts and a raffle.

Face painting will also be available at a cost of £2.50 per face.

Sales and Marketing Executive, Rachel Fiveash, says it will be a fun day out for the whole family. “We are extremely excited to be hosting yet another fantastic event,” she said.

“This is the perfect place to bring the local community and families together and provide them with things to do in the summer holidays.

“The Teddy Bear’s Picnic will be a chance for guests to relax and enjoy the Castle surroundings with some entertainment provided.

“We are pleased to announce there is no extra charge to attend the event as it is included in the standard admission price so everything going on is an added bonus!”

Visitors are advised that the Castle takes cash only.

The event will be rescheduled in the event of bad weather. Updates will be posted on the Castle’s website and social media pages.

There is a maximum capacity of guests at the Castle so arrive early to avoid disappointment. No re-admittance will be allowed. No alcohol or dogs are permitted and food will not be sold on the day so please bring your own.

For more information on Hastings Castle visit: www.discoverhastings.co.uk or call 01424 422964.

