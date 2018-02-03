Scheme aims to save on fuel bills

Rother District Council is asking residents to join a collective bargaining scheme, which offers the opportunity to save money on your fuel bills.

The scheme, known as the Big Community Switch, is supported by Rother District Council and sees energy firms bidding for the right to offer their deal to people who express an interest in the scheme.

Residents are then told how much money they can save and – if they choose to accept the deal offered – the switching process is taken care of for them.

Rother District Council leader Carl Maynard said: “As the winter weather bites, so does the cost of heating the home.

“The benefit of collective bargaining is that energy firms compete against each other to offer the cheapest deal, meaning people can save money on their gas and electricity bills.

“Registering is a no-obligation process which takes less than five minutes, and if people choose to accept the deal offered, the hassle of switching is taken care of for them.”

People registering online are asked for their name, address, contact details, current supplier, tariff and energy consumption – information which can be found on their latest fuel bill.

The closing date to register is Monday, February 12 and the scheme organiser, iChoosr, will hold the auction on the following day.

Residents will have until March 27 to decide whether to accept. Their details will not be shared with the chosen energy provider unless they choose to accept the deal.

People can register online at http://bigcommunityswitch.ichoosr.com or by calling the free helpline on 0800 048 8285.