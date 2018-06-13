Scouts’ £2,700 jamboree challenge

Eight local youngsters each need to raise £2,700 to enable them to fly the flag for the local area in the World Scout Jamboree 2019, and are appealing for support at their forthcoming fundraisers.

The annual World Scout Jamboree, will be held in North America in August 2019 and is hosted by America, Canada and Mexico. It is a multi cultural celebration of everything scouting. Approximately 40,000 young people from all over the world will attend in the name of adventure, fun and friendship. The eight young people from Hastings, Rye and District Scouts were selected after taking various tests of initiative, and physical and practical scouting skills. Andy Pope, District Commissioner Hastings, Rye and District says the group will join contingents from East Sussex and Kent at the jamboree. “They are all responsible for their own fundraising,” he said. “In order to hit their £2,700 target numerous events are planned for the coming year. They are not only paying their own way but also contributing to those from poorer countries allowing them to attend too.”

Local youngsters who are raising funds to join the World Scout Jamboree next year. SUS-181206-130054001

The local participants are Abigail Prior, Jay Pepper, Tristan Hinz, Erika Body, Cathryn Garner, Robyn Pope, Hannah Sandeman, and Ryan Kent. They will be accompanied on the trip by Adult leader Jo Richardson. The youngsters are buzzing with excitement. Abigail said: “I can’t wait to experience new things, meet new people and make lots of great memories!” And Ryan said: “I feel incredibly privileged to represent Hastings at the 24th World Scout Jamboree.” Look out for their fundraisers which include a huge summer fayre in July, jumble sales, raffles and auctions.