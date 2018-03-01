Scouts from 1066 Country heading to USA jamboree

A group of scouts from 1066 Country have been selected to attend next year’s World Scout Jamboree in the USA.

The 10-strong team from Bexhill, Ninfield, Robertsbridge, Burwash, Battle and Little Common will be taking part at the huge event in West Virginia from July 22 to August 2, 2019.

To apply, the scouts had to attend a selection weekend, which involved team work, social skills, interviews, fire starting, cooking and camping in freezing weather.

Around 200 countries are expected to be represented, with 50,000 scouts taking part.

Participants will be joining in hundreds of activities, including the world’s longest combined zip wire (five miles), the country’s largest BMX and skate park, white water rafting, mountain biking and many more.

However, each of the 10 scouts needs to raise £2,250 to be able to attend the jamboree.

Scout leader, Lisa Bartlett, of the 3rd St Michael’s Scout group, said: “The World Scout Jamboree is such an amazing opportunity for our scouts and explorers. It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that they will never forget.

“The bringing of young people together from all around the world to share in the same activities is what scouting is at the heart of scouting.”

District Commissioner of Senlac, Elaine Gausden, said: “We are very lucky to have 10 young people from Senlac selected to represent East Sussex at the World Scout Jamboree. The experience will be life-enhancing giving them the opportunity to work with Scouts from all over the world.”

Any companies or individuals who would like to donate, sponsor or donate a raffle prize that the scouts could use in a fundraising event should contact Jo Adams at joadams23@hotmail.com or Malcolm Brookes at brookes732@hotmail.com.