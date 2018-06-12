Scouts need you to have a clearout for Jumble Sale

The 9th Bexhill Scouts are holding the second of their three annual Jumble Sales and are appealing for donations,

The event will be held at the Scout Hall, Wainwright Road, Bexhill on Saturday, July 7, at 12 noon.

Paul Plim, chair of the 9th Bexhill said: “We are able to receive donations at any time just call our group scout leader on 07891 762 747 and arrange a time to drop your donation off at our hall.

“One hundred percent of the money raised at our Jumble Sales goes to benefit the children at the 9th Bexhill.”

“All our staff are volunteers as are our trustees on the executive committee. Nobody gets paid, and they all work for the benefit of Bexhill’s youth. In fact we are one the most financially efficient charities in Bexhill which is why we need to keep raising funds and keep our costs as low as possible.”