Scouts’ sale raises more than £1k for Norjam event

Dozens of stalwart bargain hunters braved sub-zero temperatures to have a rumble in the jumble at the 9th Bexhill Scouts’ sale last Saturday (March 17).

Tracey Plim, Group Scout Leader The 9th Bexhill Scouts, thanks all those who braved the elements to attend the first of three Jumble Sales this year. “We were amazed at the crowds who came and picked up bargains on a extremely cold bleak day,” she said. “However, thanks to the generosity of those people we took over a thousand pounds. Which means we can now pay for the coach to take us to the international ‘Norjam’ Scout event in Norfolk this summer. Bexhill children will now be able to meet up with fellow Scouts from around the world at this most prestigious event in the Scouting Calendar.”

The next Jumble Sale is on July 7. To donate, call 07891 762 747 to arrange collection.