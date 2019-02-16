Sean Paul ‘excited’ to be coming to Sussex this summer

Dancehall legend and international hit maker Sean Paul said he is ‘excited’ to be hitting up the stage in Sussex this summer.

The Grammy Award winner said he is looking forward to feeling the ‘unique energy’ of the live crowd when he plays in Brighton this summer.

Sean Paul. Picture supplied by PK Agency

He said: “I’m always excited to perform in the UK, especially with this tour where I’ll be hitting up the stage in Brighton.

“That’s one of my favourite things about what I do, just being onstage and feeling a trailer-load of energy from a crowd of people responding to the vibes my music creates.

“I can’t wait to bring CopperShaun, my DJ from Coppershot Sound, the Baddabanz Band and my Baddagyalz Dancers back to the UK too. It’s always just Mad Love!”

Tickets for the concert, at the Brighton Centre on June 4, are now up for grabs. Visit www.Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Sean Paul performing. Picture supplied by PK Agency

