Search for missing St Leonards teenager

Police are searching for Connor Phillips, who is missing from St Leonards.

The 18-year-old was last seen at his address around 10am today (Wednesday, November 20) and officers are appealing for anyone who sees him to get in touch.

Connor Phillips. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-191120-144529001

Police said he left his house on foot and is not in possession of a mobile phone.

Connor is described as white, 5ft 9ins to 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with dark brown short hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a camouflage army style branded ‘Stone Island’ jacket with a fluffy hood, black tracksuit bottoms and white Nike Air Max 97 trainers.

He is known to frequent the Falaise Skate Park area, Source skate park, Alexandra Park and Glyne Gap, including Ravenside.

His bike has been left at home, so he will likely still be on foot.

Anyone who sees him is asked to report it online or call 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting serial 347 of 20/11.