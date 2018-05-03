Second set of offices to be built at Bexhill business park

Construction is under way for High Weald House, the second set of offices at Bexhill Enterprise Park.

A steel frame is being erected for the building, following preparatory ground works earlier this spring.

Developed by economic development company Sea Change Sussex, High Weald House will stand in the south-western part of the business park near Glovers House and the Combe Valley Way roundabout.

The building is expected to be completed by spring 2019. The work is being carried out by Ash Construction Ltd.

Sea Change is marketing High Weald House as multi-occupier office premises and taking pre-letting enquiries now.

Ranging over three floors, the building will suit small, medium and large firms, with offices available from around 600 sq ft up to the total 25,674 sq ft building.

Sea Change developed the first office property on the Enterprise Park, Glovers House, in December 2015 and fully let it immediately on completion to expanding leisure company Park Holidays UK.

Like Glovers House, High Weald House has been designed by AHR Architects and, externally, will have horizontal timber cladding above a brick base to blend with its countryside setting.

Internally, High Weald House will have a light-filled atrium incorporating formal and informal meeting areas and tea points, designed to encourage the tenants to mix and collaborate. It will be a low-energy building, making the most of daylight and natural ventilation. It will have 115 parking spaces and 17 bicycle spaces.

In addition to these offices, serviced plots at Bexhill Enterprise Park are available which can accommodate from 2,000 sq ft to more than 220,000 sq ft of business premises. Companies can buy these plots to develop their own properties or commission Sea Change to develop schemes to their specification.

The Bexhill Enterprise Park is part of a wider programme set out in the Rother Local Plan to create a major new business and residential community to the north-east of Bexhill. This is intended to provide jobs and homes to accommodate population expansion in the Hastings and Bexhill area.

Anyone interested in offices in High Weald House or plots on the Enterprise Park should contact Chris Broome at Sea Change Sussex at chrisbroome@seachangesussex.co.uk or 01424 858288.

They can also visit www.bexhillenterprisepark.co.uk.