Second tumour is found as Bexhill boy’s cancer fight goes on

The family of a four-year-old cancer sufferer from Bexhill has suffered a setback as a second tumour was discovered by doctors on the youngster’s neck.

Jack Jefferys is undergoing further chemotherapy in his fight against neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer.

The second tumour was discovered last Wednesday (May 30).

Jack is currently in hospital in London receiving the chemotherapy.

To cheer the youngster up, friends and family are asking the public to send as many Get Well Soon cards as possible to Jack’s address, which is Jack Jeffreys, 17 Mistley Close, Bexhill, TN40 2TD.

Since his diagnosis Jack’s family have worked tirelessly to both raise awareness of the condition and to raise money for a treatment known as Anti GD2 Therapy.

His uncle, Brendon Jefferys, has set up a petition calling on Parliament to intervene and make the treatment available on the NHS.

More than 27,000 people have signed the online petition, which can be found at bit.ly/2kjMdoM.

The family is aiming to take the number of signatures above 100,000 in the hope of triggering a parliamentary debate on the issue.

Jack’s family is also trying to raise £150,000 to help fund Anti GD2 Therapy.

More than £8,700 has so far been raised via a JustGiving page.

The family is now being supported by The Bradley Lowery Foundation and the JustGiving page can be found at www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/thebradleyloweryfoundation/jackjeffreys1.

Anti GD2 Therapy is used extensively in the USA and involves a drug known as dinutuximab beta, which has not been approved for use by the NHS due to concerns about the costs of the drug and its long-term effects.

Jack’s fight against neuroblastoma started after he told his GP in August last year that his legs were aching. He was referred to the hospital to check for possible arthritis and doctors found a growth in his abdomen via an ultrasound scan. A few weeks later he was admitted to hospital.

Jack’s Facebook page is called Jack Jeffreys Fight Against Neuroblastoma.

To make a text donation towards the family’s campaign, text NEUR47 and the amount to 70070.