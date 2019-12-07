'Security threat' at Gatwick Airport

Police officers are dealing with an incident at Gatwick Airport this morning (Saturday, December 7).

In a statement just before midday, Sussex Police said officers are at the airport.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm we are in the process of dealing with an incident.

"We cannot divulge any further details at the time."

Passengers on board an Easyjet flight have reported details on social media.

Joel Smith wrote: "Gatwick Airport stopped. Just landed but stuck on tarmac. Flight captain says 'due to a security threat made towards aviation'.

Police

"Emergency services currently checking aircraft."

Another eye witness account said the plane was held 'for a short time' but is now 'off the runway'.

This is a breaking news story, with updates to follow as and when we get them.