See the tattoos that won Bexhill artist top awards

A Bexhill tattoo artist is celebrating winning his fourth and fifth prestigious awards.

Lee Uttley, the main artist at Lords Ink Tattoo Studio, in London Road, Bexhill, won in the Small Black and Grey and Portrait categories at a tattoo convention in Essex last weekend.

He won the Small Black and Grey category with a raccoon he tattooed on the thigh of Jess Steele.

His Portrait success was awarded for a detailed portrait of Abraham Lincoln he tattooed on the inner calf of Adam Picknell over the weekend of November 9 to November 11.

The awards were presented at the East Coast Tattoo Expo 2018 last weekend.

After his success, Mr Uttley said: “I’m totally buzzing right now.

“Black and grey realism is my favourite thing to tattoo.

“Words cannot describe how happy I am with these two awards considering the high level of skill at this competition.”

