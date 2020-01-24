Serious concern for missing St Leonards woman

Sussex Police said it is seriously concerned for the safety and welfare of a missing St Leonards woman.

Kylie Waeling, 31, has not been seen since going missing on Wednesday (January 22), said police.

Kylie Waeling. Picture: Sussex Police

She was last seen near to The Green in St Leonards at around 8pm, according to police.

She is white, 5ft 4in, of slim build, with black hair. She has a large tattooed flower on the right side of her neck.

Anyone who sees her or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to dial 999 immediately quoting serial 1232 of 22/01.