Serious police incident in East Sussex

Forensic police officers have attended the scene of an overnight incident in Eastbourne.

A high number of officers were called to an incident in Bolton Road at around 11.45pm last night (Saturday, June 1). An eye witness at the scene said police and SOCO (scenes of crime officers) could be seen in nearby Terminus Road as of 5:30am. An air ambulance was also reportedly seen. Sussex Police has been approached for comment on the incident and we will update this story with more information as soon as possible.

