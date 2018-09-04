Set the wheels in motion or put your best foot forward for charity event

There is still time to set your wheels in motion or put your best foot forward and enter the charity Bexhill Wheel and Walk, to be held on Sunday, September 16 starting at 11.30am.

The event, organised by Bexhill Lions Club, will take place on the seafront promenade, Bexhill on Sea and will be headed by a Grand Parade of Mobility Scooters. The scooters will make their way along the promenade, from the Sea Angling Club (TN40 1PJ) and back to the terrace at the iconic De La Warr Pavilion, a distance of 3.4 km.

Bexhill Lion Richard Winrow said: “This is a fun, friendly and colourful event for everyone. Walkers, pram pushers, wheelchair users and mobility scooter users – all are welcome!

“Following the Grand Parade, walkers, family groups and wheelchair users will set off. You can choose your distance on the day, either the 1.7 km route or the longer 3.4 km route.

“There will be a finisher’s medal for all participants, as well as spot prizes for colourful costumes and decorations

“There will be prizes for the best decorated scooters, so come and join in and come colourful!”

Anyone who has a problem getting to the event is asked to call Bexhill Caring Community on 01424 215116 to arrange free transportation in their specially adapted bus.

To enter in advance visit: www.bexhill-lions.org, alternatively enter in person at the Bexhill Caring Community, 25 Sackville Road, TN39 3JD.

For further information, visit: www.bexhill-lions.org or call Clare, on 07954 327614.