Shame on the Bexhill and Battle barrister MP Huw Merriman

As a barrister like him, I am appalled at MP Huw Merriman’s shoddily argued participation in Downing Street’s “Project Disinformation.”

He writes of the Prorogation case in the courts, that he “has read” the High Court Judgement which stated that the Government’s prorogation of parliament was not justiciable and was therefore lawful. He then writes that he “supposes” that the Supreme Court went against that because they wanted to take the courts into the realm of politics, where they themselves had previously ruled that they should not go.

He is guilty of at least 4 serious deceptions, appalling because he is a qualified Barrister who knows full well how the legal system works.

Firstly, he conceals the existence of the ruling of the Inner House of the Scottish Court of Session which ruled that the Prorogation was indeed justiciable and that this particular Prorogation was unlawful. Maybe as an English MP he doesn’t like it that the Scottish Courts and Scottish Law might have something to say about the Scots being dragged out of the EU against their will by English voters, but hey - that’s us English for you. We’ve always believed we have the right to tell other nations what is good for them. If Mr Merriman was a Barrister in court, he would be under a legal duty to present all sides of his case, even material detrimental to his cause, but of course as an MP, he has no such duty to his electors.

Secondly, he knows that every legal system possesses an appeals system, to eliminate conflicts and ambiguities in the lower courts and give to us definitive final rulings on what the state of the law actually is today. Given the opposing opinions of the Scottish and English courts, it was inevitable that the Supreme Court would have to make a ruling. I wonder if Mr Merriman would have complained so loudly had they ruled in favour of the English High Court’s interpretation?

Thirdly, he complains that our “unelected” judges develop and therefore “make” the laws by which we all have to live, although he knows that they are appointed by an independent commission and that the House of Lords as our then highest Court of Appeal ruled that it no longer had the right to make new laws about 60 years ago. If we are not to have an independent judiciary, how would he prefer them to be selected? Elected, just like in America, so that we can have a truly politicised judiciary?

Fourthly, he knows that the United Kingdom Supreme Court in the largest panel it is allowed to muster explained very clearly and unanimously that in law the courts have for centuries had the right, duty and responsibility to supervise and make judgements on Government action . They also made it clear that all parties (including government lawyers) accepted that. They explained all this in simple language that a 15 year old GCSE Law student could understand. Why can’t (or won’t) a Barrister? The courts cannot “enter an area” that they have lawfully been in for centuries.

Politically, he also knows very well that it is MPs who are the representatives of the people, under a duty to do the best they can under the circumstances as they exist at the time. They are certainly under no duty blindly to implement the results of a referendum which attempts to debate hugely complex issues via a single “yes/no” question. The Executive on the other hand is the representative of the Crown, and must act according to the law, either as laid down by Parliament or developed over centuries by the Judiciary. That means that it is Parliament and not the Executive who in law are “sovereign.”

It is easy to gain the false impression that the Executive is and should be “sovereign,” because normally the Executive commands a majority in the Commons and can thus rely on getting its way. In the case of minority governments however, the supremacy of Parliament becomes very clear, and over the last couple of years, Mrs May and Mr Johnson between them have either lost or dumped their majority overboard to become a government with the worst minority for decades.

The Supreme Court and the Speaker are not to blame for Mr Merriman having to go back to London and do his Parliamentary job when he would rather be in Herstmonceaux. The blame for that lies squarely with the Prime Minister, who as the head of the Executive unlawfully prorogued Parliament in the first place, so that in the words of the Supreme Court, that Parliament was prevented from carrying out its constitutional duty. I would have thought that at this time of major constitutional upheaval, he would have been very anxious to get back and help Parliament carry out that duty.

Yes, it is perfectly true that in recent years the courts have needed to make more and more rulings in this field, but that is not because of a desire on their parts to “interfere” in politics, but because successive Executives have sought to grab power away from our elected Parliament. This conduct has been increasing since the change from “the King’s Government,” to “party government” in the 1830s, followed by the development of nation-wide political parties in the latter part of the 1800s.

Thank goodness our fully independent courts remain and are able when necessary to defend Parliamentary sovereignty and to rein in the attempts of Executives (of all persuasions) to grab more and more unfettered power for themselves.

It’s a shame that MPs and Barristers like Mr Merriman present partial information and disinformation about this to the electors they serve.

