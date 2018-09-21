Sidley Friendship Club celebrate a decade of bringing people together

Sidley Friendship Club has celebrated a decade of making people feel welcome in the community.

The club met on Monday September 17 for its AGM and for people to enjoy a special anniversary tea where they were entertained by Rick with his sax playing and singing.

The club was set up by Jenny Woods, who sadly passed away in 2012. It was set up for men and ladies over 50 to meet once a month and enjoy a chat and a cuppa. It hosts games, speakers, quizzes and bingo each month.

It was agreed, the committee of Irene Mitchell as Chairperson, Julia Green as Treasurer, Jackie Clifford as Secretary along with Joyce Chapman, Marion Jempson, Frank Driver, Ray Aubrey and Carole Lombardi, would stay the same with two additional committee members Shirley Mepham and Chris McAndrew.

Irene was thanked by Joyce Chapman on behalf of all the club members, for all her hard work in helping to make the club a success.

They presented her with a gift and Thank You card, signed by all the members. This came as a real surprise as Irene knew nothing about it.

Other cards were also received including a very touching letter for Sue Munn, Jenny’s sister, saying how proud Jenny would be

Irene said: “New members are always welcome to come along and join us each month.

We meet on the third Monday of every month at All Saints Church Hall Sidley from 2pm till 4pm. Come along have a chat and a cuppa and see what we are all about.”