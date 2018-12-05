Sidley shines for Christmas lights switch-on

The Sidley community came together on Thursday November 29 for the Heart of Sidley Christmas Light Switch On.

The lights were switched on outside the New Inn and the event was followed by a family lantern parade to All Saints Church, where there were free fun activities and Santa’s grotto.

Heart of Sidley Christmas lights switch-on ceremony. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-180212-085715001

Children enjoyed face painting and decorating biscuits and were entertained by Uncle Bumble.

Pictures by Frank Copper.

