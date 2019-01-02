Six fire engines battling Westham fire

Six fire engines were called to a large fire in Westham this afternoon (January 2).

Crews from Battle, Bexhill, The Ridge, Hastings, Seaford and Eastbourne were sent to the blaze which ESFRS (East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service) said broke out in a car maintenance unit in Eastbourne Road at 3pm.

Fire crews on scene at the fire in Eastbourne Road, Westham, photo by Dan Jessup

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, 1 in 7 foam and a main jet to extinguish the fire.

ESFRS said one casualty was handed over in to the care of the ambulance service after suffering from smoke inhalation.

A Fire Investigation Officer was requested to attend.

The road was reported as partially blocked both ways and there was said to be slow traffic due to fire engines on the road between Montague Way and Mountney Bridge Business Park.

People were asked to avoid the area.

Photos by Dan Jessup.