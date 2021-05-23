Six fire engines tackle fire at Hastings top floor flat

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, crews are on the scene in Farley Bank, where all of the residents have been accounted for.

Crews are using four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to put out the fire.

Firefighters from Broad Oak, Battle, Bexhill, Hastings and Eastbourne are in attendance, the service said.

Firefighters in Farley Bank, Hastings SUS-210523-145249001

Pictures show an aerial platform being used to access the top window of a building, which appears to be badly fire damaged.

The public has been warned to avoid the area.

Firefighters in Farley Bank, Hastings SUS-210523-145208001

Firefighters in Farley Bank, Hastings SUS-210523-145321001