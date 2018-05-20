SLIDESHOW: Bexhill's Royal Wedding Party

Here's our photo slideshow taken by Derek Canty. Aerial photo by Sussex Air Imaging.

The event took place yesterday (May 19) and included a big screen broadcast of the Royal Wedding, live music, children’s rides and food and drink stalls outside on the De La Warr lawns. ITV News were also broadcasting live from the lawns between 9am and 11am.

Photo by Sussex Air Imaging

The day kicked off at 9.30am when Awesome Alfie held a Children’s Royal Wedding Party, organised by Hastings Direct. All children were invited to dress up as Princes and Princesses for the day. There was also a Fancy Dress Competition with prizes for the winners and the Bexhill Carnival Court were also in attendance.

At 10.30am everybody was invited to create the letters BEXHILL E II R for a commemorative photo taken from the air by Sussex Air Imaging, recording forever how the people of Bexhill celebrated the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



