Snow heading our way in Hastings and Rother with possible disruption ahead

After a freezing and frosty start today the Met Office has warned sleet and snow could be spreading east later, perhaps causing some disruption by evening.

A Yellow Weather Warning is currently in place. According to the Met Office, this means possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers; possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel and some rural communities could become cut off.

Snow pics in Hastings Old Town 27/2/18 by Andy Hemsley SUS-180227-104113001

They say there could be a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and that untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable because of black ice.

Temperatures today will be a very cold two to three degrees, with the weather actually feeling more like minus three - minus four.

Winds will be getting up tonight, particularly along the coast, with gusts of up to 38mph.

The forecast for Friday is cold and rather cloudy with further sleet or snow in places and temperatures not reaching more than three degrees.

