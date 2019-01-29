Source BMX Park is the top night-spot in Hastings according to TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor users have overlooked pubs and clubs to rank the Source BMX Park on the seafront the best night-spot in Hastings.

The Source, which has 86 TripAdvisor reviews, has left popular Old Town pubs The Jenny Lind, Pumphouse and Stag trailing behind it in second, third and fourth place of the 28 venues listed.

One reviewer said: “This place is faultless. Kids get worn out whilst you can relax and enjoy a cuppa in the cafe. Staff here are awesome and work so hard to make sure everyone has a great time.”

Another commented: “The cafe was great and incredibly reasonable.”

While one reviewer noted: “What a brilliant place with such lovely staff.”

The Source, situated in the former Victorian swimming pool under the promenade at White Rock, opens weekdays and Saturdays from 3pm - 9pm and Sundays 9am - 5pm.

